The Denver Broncos (0-2) visit the Miami Dolphins (2-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Dolphins and Broncos recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Dolphins Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 6.5 48 -300 +230

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Broncos vs. Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos played five games last season that finished with a combined score above 48 points.

Denver had a 41.4-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 6.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Broncos were 6-9-0 last year.

Last season, the Broncos won two out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Denver was at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins and their opponents went over 48 combined points in eight of 17 games last season.

The average total in Miami's matchups last season was 46.9, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.

The Dolphins finished with a 7-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70% of those games).

Miami played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Dolphins vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Dolphins 23.4 11 23.5 24 46.9 8 Broncos 16.9 32 21.1 14 41.4 5

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.3 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-5 3-2 0-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 46.8 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.3 25.8 ATS Record 9-8-0 5-3-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 1-7-0 7-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 5-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.