One of the best pass-catchers in football last season will be featured when Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

See player props for the Dolphins' and Broncos' top contributors in this matchup.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +750

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +480

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - 18.5 (-106) 18.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 227.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 45.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 20.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 48.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 51.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Brandon Johnson - - 19.5 (-113)

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyreek Hill - - 90.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 59.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) Durham Smythe - - 27.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 262.5 (-113) - -

