Rockies vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
The Colorado Rockies (56-97) hope to break their five-game losing run against the Chicago Cubs (80-74), at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.19 ERA).
Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.76 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.19 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen
- Flexen (1-8) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 7.19 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.19, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.
- Flexen heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Flexen will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.
- In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Chris Flexen vs. Cubs
- The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1333 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 782 runs.
- Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Flexen has thrown 7 2/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 19 hits while striking out six.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 25 games this season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.
- Stroman has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
