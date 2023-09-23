The Idaho State Bengals (0-3) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Northern Colorado Bears (0-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Holt Arena.

Idaho State owns the 59th-ranked scoring offense this season (24.3 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 0-worst with 51.7 points allowed per game. Northern Colorado has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks 21st-worst in points per game (13) this season and seventh-worst in points allowed per game (45.7).

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Pocatello, Idaho

Pocatello, Idaho Venue: Holt Arena

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Idaho State 272.3 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371 (50th) 609.3 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 502.3 (123rd) 111.7 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 54.3 (124th) 160.7 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (3rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (128th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (8th)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon leads Northern Colorado with 391 yards on 47-of-83 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

David Afari is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 215 yards, or 71.7 per game.

Darius Stewart has 71 receiving yards (23.7 yards per game) on six catches and one touchdown while racking up 75 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Blake Haggerty has hauled in 157 receiving yards on 15 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jamarii Robinson has racked up 67 reciving yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has recorded 598 yards (199.3 ypg) on 61-of-106 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Hunter Hays has racked up 51 yards on 12 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Keoua Kauhi has carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards (14 per game).

Christian Fredrickson's 244 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has totaled 18 receptions and three touchdowns.

Chedon James has grabbed 24 passes while averaging 78.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Alfred Jordan Jr. has compiled 13 grabs for 108 yards, an average of 36 yards per game.

