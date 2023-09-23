It'll be the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) versus the Colorado State Rams (0-2) in college football play at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Colorado State 35, Middle Tennessee 29

Colorado State 35, Middle Tennessee 29 Middle Tennessee is the moneyline favorite in its first game this season.

The Blue Raiders have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Colorado State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Rams have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blue Raiders' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado State (+3.5)



Colorado State (+3.5) This season Middle Tennessee has one win against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Entering play this week, Colorado State has one victory against the spread this season.

The Rams have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 51.5 points once this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 49.8 points per game, 1.7 points fewer than the point total of 51.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 50.5 50 Implied Total AVG 40.7 42 40 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Colorado State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.8 54.5 63 Implied Total AVG 37.5 32 43 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

