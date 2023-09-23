Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game – Saturday, September 23
It'll be the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) versus the Temple Owls (2-1) in college football play at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Miami (FL) vs. Temple?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 32, Temple 21
- Miami (FL) has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Hurricanes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.
- This is the first time Temple will play as an underdog this season.
- The Owls have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Temple (+23.5)
- Miami (FL) is undefeated against the spread this season.
- Temple is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Miami (FL) and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points once this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 68.7 points per game, 22.2 points more than the over/under of 46.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Miami (FL)
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|29
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Temple
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|33
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
