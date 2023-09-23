The No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Tiger Stadium in an SEC clash.

Offensively, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by totaling 45.7 points per game. The Tigers rank 71st on defense (23 points allowed per game). Arkansas has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 257.3 total yards per game (12th-best). Offensively, it ranks 82nd by putting up 370.3 total yards per game.

LSU vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

LSU Arkansas 537.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.3 (88th) 338.3 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.3 (10th) 192.7 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (74th) 344.7 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219 (82nd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (11th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 977 yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 157 yards (52.3 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Logan Diggs has carried the ball 24 times for 156 yards (52 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 48 yards through the air.

Malik Nabers' team-high 393 yards as a receiver have come on 24 receptions (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 93.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has compiled six receptions for 99 yards, an average of 33 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 629 yards (209.7 per game) while completing 71.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 80 yards with one touchdown.

AJ Green has rushed for 190 yards on 28 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rashod Dubinion has totaled 96 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has hauled in 197 receiving yards on 18 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac TeSlaa has caught 10 passes and compiled 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaedon Wilson's 10 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 130 yards and one touchdown.

