The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) host the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Autzen Stadium. Colorado is a 20.5-point underdog. The game has a 70.5-point over/under.

Offensively, Oregon has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best in the FBS by compiling 58 points per game. The Ducks rank 31st on defense (15.7 points allowed per game). Colorado's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FBS with 41.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 30.3 points per game, which ranks 103rd.

Colorado vs. Oregon Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oregon vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -20.5 -115 -105 70.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Two of Colorado's three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Colorado won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +650 or more once this season and won that game.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 1,251 yards on 78.7% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Dylan Edwards is his team's leading rusher with 25 carries for 136 yards, or 45.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well. Edwards has also chipped in with 14 catches for 160 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has totaled 52 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 386 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 26 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 247 yards (82.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter has racked up 213 reciving yards (71 ypg) this season.

Taijh Alston leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has one TFL and six tackles.

Colorado's top-tackler, Marvin Ham II, has 20 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Cam’Ron Silmon has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 11 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

