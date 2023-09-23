The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium. The Buffaloes will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 71.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Colorado matchup.

Colorado vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ABC

Venue: Autzen Stadium

Colorado vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Colorado vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Colorado has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 21 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Oregon has covered twice in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Ducks have covered the spread when playing as at least 21-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

