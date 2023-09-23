In the game between the Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Ducks to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Colorado vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (+21) Under (70.5) Oregon 39, Colorado 30

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 15.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Buffaloes is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

Colorado is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 21 points or more this year.

Two of the Buffaloes' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Colorado this year is 9.5 points lower than this game's over/under.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 88.9%.

The Ducks have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Oregon has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 21-point favorites.

The over/under in this game is 70.5 points, two higher than the average total in Oregon games this season.

Buffaloes vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 58 15.7 68 8.5 38 30 Colorado 41.3 30.3 39.5 24.5 45 42

