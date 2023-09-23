In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 4, fans in Colorado should have tune in to see the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks take the field at Autzen Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week

Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Friday, September 22

Friday, September 22 Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-6)

No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-20.5)

Northern Colorado Bears at Idaho State Bengals

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Holt Arena

Holt Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)

