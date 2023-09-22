The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki ready for the first of a three-game series against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 146 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 678 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.536 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Noah Davis (0-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the San Francisco Giants.

Davis has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Ty Blach Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - - 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot

