Rockies vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-74) versus the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on September 22.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-10) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-2).
Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious four times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (678 total, 4.5 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Scott Alexander
|September 17
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|L 11-9
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|L 2-0
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|L 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Noah Davis vs Jameson Taillon
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Jordan Wicks
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Javier Assad
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Ryan Pepiot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.