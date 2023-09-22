MWC opponents square off when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) visit the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. Air Force is favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 is set for the game.

Air Force ranks 72nd in total offense this season (385 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 385 yards allowed per game. San Jose State is accumulating 353.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (91st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 366 total yards per game (80th-ranked).

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

CEFCU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Air Force vs San Jose State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -4.5 -115 -105 46.5 -110 -110 -200 +165

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Out of Air Force's one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

Air Force has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Air Force has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Owen Burk has racked up 222 yards on 39 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Jared Roznos has hauled in three receptions for 144 yards (48 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brandon Engel has caught one pass for 28 yards (9.3 yards per game) this year.

John Lee Eldridge III has a total of 14 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

PJ Ramsey paces the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and five tackles.

Alec Mock is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 12 tackles, one TFL, and two sacks.

Johnathan Youngblood leads the team with one interception, while also recording three tackles and one pass defended.

