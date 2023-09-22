Air Force vs. San Jose State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 22
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of MWC teams take the field when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) and the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) play on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. San Jose State matchup.
Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: San Jose, California
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Air Force vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-3.5)
|47.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-3.5)
|46.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Air Force vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- Air Force has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- San Jose State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Air Force 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+400
|Bet $100 to win $400
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.