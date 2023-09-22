The Air Force Falcons (3-0) and the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) square off on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium in a battle of MWC opponents.

Air Force sports the 72nd-ranked offense this season (385 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking first with only 179.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, San Jose State ranks 91st in the FBS (353.8 total yards per game) and 80th on defense (366 total yards allowed per contest).

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Air Force vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Air Force San Jose State 385 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.8 (32nd) 179.3 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366 (116th) 320.7 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.3 (83rd) 64.3 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.5 (87th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

Owen Burk has racked up 222 yards on 39 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' team-high 144 yards as a receiver have come on three receptions (out of four targets) with one touchdown.

Brandon Engel has hauled in one reception totaling 28 yards so far this campaign.

John Lee Eldridge III has compiled one catch for 14 yards, an average of 4.7 yards per game.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro leads San Jose State with 774 yards on 78-of-132 passing with six touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 72 rushing yards (18 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Quali Conley has run the ball 32 times for 213 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has collected 202 yards (on 39 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Nick Nash has registered 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 197 (49.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 31 times and has three touchdowns.

Malikhi Miller has recorded 131 receiving yards (32.8 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Charles Ross' 12 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 130 yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

