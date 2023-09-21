Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Weld County, Colorado this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Loveland High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Northridge High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Gilcrest, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
