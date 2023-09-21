Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Jefferson County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lakewood High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21

7:00 PM MT on September 21 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Forge Christian High School at Florence JR SR High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Florence, CO

Florence, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arvada West High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clear Creek High School at Sheridan High School