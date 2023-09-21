If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Denver County, Colorado this week, we've got the information here.

    • Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    George Washington High School at Aurora Central High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Far Northeast Warriors at Pueblo West High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Pueblo West, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northfield High School at Adams City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Commerce City, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Abraham Lincoln High School at Englewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Englewood, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine Creek High School at Mullen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Clear Creek High School at Sheridan High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

