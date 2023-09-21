Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Denver County, Colorado this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
George Washington High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Far Northeast Warriors at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abraham Lincoln High School at Englewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clear Creek High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.