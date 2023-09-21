The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lakewood High School at Eaglecrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Centennial, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Heritage High School at Rampart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Abraham Lincoln High School at Englewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Englewood, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arapahoe High School at Rock Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Vail Christian High School at Front Range Christian School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Littleton, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

