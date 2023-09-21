Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need.
Thursday
Lakewood High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Heritage High School at Rampart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abraham Lincoln High School at Englewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Vail Christian High School at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
