Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
George Washington High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
The Pinnacle Charter High School at Platte Canyon High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Bailey, CO
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Range High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson Valley High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Thornton High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
