Marlins vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 20
The Miami Marlins (79-73) and New York Mets (70-81) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-5) for the Marlins and Kodai Senga (11-7) for the Mets.
Marlins vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-5, 3.06 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (11-7, 2.95 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez
- Perez (5-5) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 20-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 3.06, a 3.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Perez has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga
- Senga (11-7 with a 2.95 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 28th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
- Senga is trying to prolong a seventh-game quality start streak in this game.
- Senga will try to prolong a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), 25th in WHIP (1.210), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers.
Kodai Senga vs. Marlins
- He will match up with a Marlins squad that is hitting .258 as a unit (fifth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .405 (19th in the league) with 157 total home runs (23rd in MLB play).
- Senga has a 1.59 ERA and a 1.059 WHIP against the Marlins this season in 11 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .154 batting average over two appearances.
