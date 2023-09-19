Tuesday's contest that pits the San Diego Padres (73-78) against the Colorado Rockies (56-94) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on September 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (14-9) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (2-3) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rockies have been victorious in 51, or 38.1%, of the 134 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (676 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.71 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

