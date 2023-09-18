Rockies vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 18
Juan Soto is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his San Diego Padres (72-78) prep for the Colorado Rockies (56-93) on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (3-1, 4.64 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (11-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-1, 4.64 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach
- Blach (3-1) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.
- Blach is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Blach is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 frames per start.
- He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Ty Blach vs. Padres
- He will face a Padres offense that ranks 14th in the league with 697 total runs scored while batting .241 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (15th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 194 home runs (13th in the league).
- Blach has a 6 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Padres this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha
- Wacha (11-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.
- Wacha has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.
Michael Wacha vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 667 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 144 home runs, 28th in the league.
- The Rockies have gone 6-for-23 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.