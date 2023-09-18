San Diego Padres (72-78) will play the Colorado Rockies (56-93) at PETCO Park on Monday, September 18 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Juan Soto will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to upset. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (11-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-1, 4.64 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 109 games this season and won 59 (54.1%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 3-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played three of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 51, or 38.3%, of the 133 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

