We have 2023 high school football competition in Rio Grande County, Colorado this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Dolores County
  • Costilla County
  • Arapahoe County
  • Adams County
  • Montezuma County
  • Gunnison County
  • Kit Carson County
  • Teller County
  • Rio Blanco County
  • Boulder County

    • Rio Grande County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    TBD at Monte Vista High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on September 18
    • Location: Monte Vista, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Monte Vista High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Monte Vista, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Del Norte High School at Salida High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Salida, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.