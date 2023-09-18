Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Conejos County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Conejos County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Conejos County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Gunnison High School at Centauri High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 18
- Location: La Jara, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Centauri High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Bayfield, CO
- Conference: Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
