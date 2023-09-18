Broncos Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Denver Broncos are 25th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.
Broncos Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Denver Betting Insights
- Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.
- Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 21st in the . Defensively, it ranked seventh, giving up 320 yards per game.
- The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.
- Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.
- The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.
Broncos Impact Players
- Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his throws, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.
- Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.
- Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.
- In 16 games for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.
- Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Singleton amassed 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Raiders
|L 17-16
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|Commanders
|L 35-33
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|4
|October 1
|@ Bears
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Jets
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 12
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|7
|October 22
|Packers
|-
|+3300
|8
|October 29
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|November 13
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|11
|November 19
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Texans
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 10
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|15
|December 17
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|16
|December 24
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 31
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|18
|January 7
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
