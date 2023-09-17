The San Francisco Giants (75-74) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Colorado Rockies (56-92) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Giants will look to Sean Manaea (5-6) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-6, 4.80 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-7) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.22 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 26 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.22, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .328 against him.

Flexen is looking to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Flexen heads into the game with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his 26 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will hand the ball to Manaea (5-6) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 34 games this season with a 4.80 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In seven starts this season, Manaea has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 2.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 34 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.

Sean Manaea vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 657 runs this season, which ranks 19th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 142 home runs, 28th in the league.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 5-for-20 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI over 4 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.