When the San Francisco Giants (75-74) and Colorado Rockies (56-92) match up at Coors Field on Sunday, September 17, Sean Manaea will get the call for the Giants, while the Rockies will send Chris Flexen to the hill. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rockies have +140 odds to upset. The total is 12 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-6, 4.80 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-7, 7.22 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 39, or 52%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Giants have a 15-14 record (winning 51.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (38.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 29 times in 91 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

