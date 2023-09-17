Sportsbooks give the Denver Broncos (0-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Washington Commanders (1-0). Denver is favored by 3.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 39 has been set.

As the Broncos prepare for this matchup against the Commanders, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The betting trends and insights for the Commanders can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Broncos.

Broncos vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Denver vs. Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

Broncos vs. Commanders Betting Insights

Denver's record against the spread last season was 6-9-0.

The Broncos didn't have a win ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

Denver had six of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Washington posted a 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Commanders were an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Last season, five of Washington's 17 games went over the point total.

