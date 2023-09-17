The Washington Commanders (1-0) visit the Denver Broncos (0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

Broncos Insights (2022)

The Broncos scored 3.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Commanders surrendered (20.2) last year.

The Broncos averaged 20.5 more yards per game (325.1) than the Commanders gave up per matchup (304.6) last year.

Last season, Denver ran for just 0.5 more yards (113.8) than Washington allowed per outing (113.3).

The Broncos turned the ball over 24 times last year, six more turnovers than the Commanders forced (18).

Broncos Home Performance (2022)

The Broncos' average points scored in home games (18) was higher than their overall average (16.9). But their average points allowed at home (18.3) was lower than overall (21.1).

At home, the Broncos racked up 343.1 yards per game and gave up 312.1. That's more than they gained overall (325.1), but less than they allowed (320).

Denver racked up 211.5 passing yards per game in home games (0.2 more than its overall average), and conceded 217.3 at home (7.1 more than overall).

The Broncos accumulated 131.6 rushing yards per game at home (17.8 more than their overall average), and conceded 94.9 at home (14.9 less than overall).

At home, the Broncos converted 29.8% of third downs and allowed 27.5% to be converted. That's more than they converted overall (29.1%), and less than they allowed (34.1%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Las Vegas L 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 Washington - CBS 9/24/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - CBS

