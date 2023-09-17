As of September 17 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, put them 21st in the NFL.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

On offense, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

Wilson also rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Alex Singleton registered 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +10000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 4 October 1 @ Bears - +12500 5 October 8 Jets - +5000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +6600 12 November 26 Browns - +1800 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

