Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Saturday at Coors Field against Keaton Winn, who is projected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 142 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 440 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 643 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.535 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Peter Lambert (3-7) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Lambert has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 25 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo

