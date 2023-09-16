The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) square off at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Defensively, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by giving up just 5.0 points per game. The offense ranks 72nd (29.0 points per game). Western Kentucky's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 46.5 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 23.0 points per game, which ranks 65th.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on FOX, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Ohio State Western Kentucky 431.0 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.0 (55th) 193.5 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.0 (107th) 133.0 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (98th) 298.0 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.0 (12th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has compiled 497 yards (248.5 ypg) on 34-of-53 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 103 yards on 17 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has been handed the ball 14 times this year and racked up 77 yards (38.5 per game).

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 178 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 18 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has hauled in eight receptions totaling 110 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade Stover has compiled five grabs for 98 yards, an average of 49.0 yards per game.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has racked up 589 yards on 67.5% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 41 yards with two scores.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter is his team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 78 yards, or 39.0 per game.

Markese Stepp has taken 13 carries and totaled 69 yards with one touchdown.

Easton Messer leads his squad with 134 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Dalvin Smith has nine receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 107 yards (53.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blue Smith's nine targets have resulted in eight catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Western Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.