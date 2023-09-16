The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Colorado State Rams (0-1) take the field to try to take home the Centennial Cup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are double-digit, 23.5-point favorites. The total for this game has been set at 60.5 points.

While Colorado ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS in total defense with 441 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation offensively, as the Buffaloes rank 14th-best in the FBS (509.5 yards per game). Colorado State ranks 90th in total yards per game (357), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 556 total yards surrendered per contest.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

Colorado vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -23.5 -110 -110 60.5 -115 -105 -2000 +950

Week 3 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado Stats Leaders

Jordyn Tyson had 22 catches for 470 yards (39.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games last year.

In 12 games, J.T. Shrout passed for 1,220 yards (101.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 44.3%.

On the ground, Deion Smith scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 393 yards (32.8 per game).

In the passing game, Montana Lemonious-Craig scored three TDs, hauling in 23 balls for 359 yards (29.9 per game).

In 12 games last year, Josh Chandler-Semedo amassed 4.5 sacks to go with 10 TFL, 90 tackles, and one interception.

Trevor Woods compiled one TFL, 75 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

Quinn Perry amassed 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in 12 games a season ago.

On defense in 2022, Nikko Reed chipped in with 38 tackles, two TFL, and two interceptions over 12 games.

