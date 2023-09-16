The Centennial Cup is the prize when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are double-digit favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Colorado State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Colorado State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Colorado has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.