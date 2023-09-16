The Colorado State Rams (0-1) visit the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Colorado has the 15th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (509.5 yards per game), but rank 22nd-worst on defense (441 yards allowed per game). Colorado State has been struggling defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 556 total yards surrendered per game. It has been better offensively, generating 357 total yards per contest (90th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado State vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Colorado State Colorado 357 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.5 (29th) 556 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (101st) 37 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 56.5 (125th) 320 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (2nd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has thrown for 210 yards on 65% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Avery Morrow has carried the ball 11 times for 29 yards.

Kobe Johnson has been given seven carries and totaled 16 yards.

Justus Ross-Simmons leads his team with 123 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Tory Horton has put up an 81-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 13 targets.

Dallin Holker's seven targets have resulted in five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has recorded 903 yards (451.5 ypg) on 69-of-89 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 15 times for 79 yards (39.5 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught eight passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

Anthony Hankerson has collected 47 yards on 15 attempts.

Xavier Weaver's leads his squad with 288 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Travis Hunter has put together a 192-yard season so far, hauling in 14 passes on 21 targets.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s 19 receptions have yielded 181 yards and one touchdown.

