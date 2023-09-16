The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and the Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off with the Centennial Cup up for grabs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are heavily favored by 23.5 points in the game. The point total is set at 60.5 for the contest.

On offense, Colorado ranks 27th in the FBS with 40.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 95th in points allowed (441 points allowed per contest). Colorado State has been sputtering defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 50 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 24 points per contest (97th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

Colorado vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -23.5 -110 -110 60.5 -115 -105 -2000 +950

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State Stats Leaders

With 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns, Tory Horton was a crucial performer in the air last season.

Avery Morrow was a key cog, producing 63 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 18 catches.

Clay Millen was a key contributor to the offense last season, tallying 1,910 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.2% completion percentage.

Justus Ross-Simmons was targeted 43 times leading to 26 receptions, 424 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

With 0.5 sacks to go with 91 tackles and three interceptions in 12 games, Jack Howell was a significant player on defense.

On defense, Mohamed Kamara amassed eight sacks to go with eight TFL and 25 tackles.

Dequan Jackson was on the field for 12 games and collected 67 tackles and three TFL.

Cam'Ron Carter collected 0.5 sacks to go with two TFL, 59 tackles, and one interception in 12 games.

