The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) and South Florida Bulls (1-1) will face each other at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. South Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Alabama vs. South Florida?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Alabama 39, South Florida 24
  • Alabama has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • The Crimson Tide have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
  • South Florida lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Bulls have played as an underdog of or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Crimson Tide have a 0.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: South Florida (+32.5)
  • Alabama has one win against the spread in two games this season.
  • This season, the Crimson Tide won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 32.5 points or more.
  • South Florida is winless versus the spread this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (61.5)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 71 points per game, 9.5 points more than the over/under of 61.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53 53
Implied Total AVG 38 38
ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Florida

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 70.5 70.5
Implied Total AVG 42 42
ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.