Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Yuma County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Yuma County, Colorado this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Idalia High School at Otis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Otis, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yuma High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
