Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Kit Carson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Kit Carson County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Prairie High School at Bethune High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Bethune, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Burlington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
