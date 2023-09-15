Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Elbert County, Colorado this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elbert County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Elbert High School at West Grand High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Kremmling, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami-Yoder High School at Kiowa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Kiowa, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
