The Denver Broncos have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 15.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Broncos games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Denver ranked 21st in the with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Broncos won only one game away from home and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver collected three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

Alex Singleton had 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +10000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 4 October 1 @ Bears - +12500 5 October 8 Jets - +5000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +6600 12 November 26 Browns - +1800 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

