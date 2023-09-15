On Friday, Ashlyn Krueger (No. 123 in the world) faces Mai Hontama (No. 176) in the semifinals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

In the Semifinal, Krueger is favored over Hontama, with -250 odds against the underdog's +185.

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Mai Hontama Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, September 15

Friday, September 15

Osaka, Japan

Hard

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Mai Hontama Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ashlyn Krueger has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ashlyn Krueger Mai Hontama -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +225 Odds to Win Tournament +550 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Today's WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Mai Hontama Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Krueger defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-1.

Hontama reached the semifinals by taking down No. 191-ranked Arianne Hartono 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Friday.

Krueger has played 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Krueger has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

In her 14 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Hontama is averaging 23.1 games per match and winning 50.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Hontama has played eight matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Krueger and Hontama have matched up in the last five years.

