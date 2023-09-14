Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Weld County, Colorado this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Chaffee County
  • Logan County
  • Montezuma County
  • Arapahoe County
  • Adams County
  • Boulder County
  • Conejos County
  • Baca County
  • Kit Carson County
  • Prowers County

    • Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer High School at Greeley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Prairie High School at Bethune High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Bethune, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Briggsdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Briggsdale, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Eaton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Eaton, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Johnstown, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greeley West High School at Northridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Valley High School at Fort Lupton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Fort Lupton, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greeley West High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Platte Valley High School at Wiggins High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Wiggins, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Front Range Christian School at Dayspring Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • Conference: Mile High
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.