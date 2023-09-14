Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Weld County, Colorado this week? We have what you need below.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Greeley Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Prairie High School at Bethune High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 15

2:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Bethune, CO

Bethune, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Briggsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Briggsdale, CO

Briggsdale, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eaton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Eaton, CO

Eaton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Greeley West High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Fort Lupton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Greeley West High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15

7:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Platte Valley High School at Wiggins High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16

1:00 PM MT on September 16 Location: Wiggins, CO

Wiggins, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Front Range Christian School at Dayspring Christian Academy