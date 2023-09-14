The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Hunter Goodman on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 142 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 640 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.539 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chase Anderson (0-5) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start two times in 14 starts this season.

Anderson has made seven starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/14/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen - 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell

