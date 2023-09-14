The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Coors Field.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to win. San Francisco (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -250 +200 10.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -105 -115

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time. In three straight games, Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 11.8 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 129 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (37.2%) in those contests.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 19 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 144 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 20-14-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-39 22-53 21-35 32-57 34-66 19-26

