Fantasy Football Week 2 TE Rankings
It's Week 2 of the NFL campaign, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding tight ends -- you've come to the right place!
Top Fantasy TE heading into Week 2
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Hunter Henry
|Patriots
|16.6
|16.6
|6
|Hayden Hurst
|Panthers
|15.1
|15.1
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|11.5
|11.5
|9
|Donald Parham
|Chargers
|11.1
|11.1
|3
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|9.9
|9.9
|5
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|9.4
|9.4
|7
|Blake Bell
|Chiefs
|9.2
|9.2
|3
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|8.9
|8.9
|5
|Harrison Bryant
|Browns
|8.5
|8.5
|2
|Adam Trautman
|Broncos
|8.4
|8.4
|5
|Logan Thomas
|Commanders
|8.3
|8.3
|8
|Zach Ertz
|Cardinals
|8.1
|8.1
|10
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|8
|8
|4
|Tyler Higbee
|Rams
|7.9
|7.9
|3
|Kylen Granson
|Colts
|7.9
|7.9
|6
|Durham Smythe
|Dolphins
|7.4
|7.4
|7
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|7.3
|7.3
|4
|Mike Gesicki
|Patriots
|6.6
|6.6
|3
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|6.6
|6.6
|4
|Juwan Johnson
|Saints
|6.6
|6.6
|5
|Darren Waller
|Giants
|6.6
|6.6
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|6.4
|6.4
|3
|Josh Oliver
|Vikings
|6.2
|6.2
|3
|Noah Gray
|Chiefs
|6.1
|6.1
|5
|Dawson Knox
|Bills
|5.5
|5.5
|4
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, September 14
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, September 17
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|7:15 PM ET, Monday, September 18
|ESPN | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, September 18
|ABC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
