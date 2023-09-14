We have 2023 high school football action in Jefferson County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jefferson High School at Sheridan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Conference: Frontier

Frontier How to Stream: Watch Here

South Park High School at Clear Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Evergreen, CO

Evergreen, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Conifer High School at Eagle Valley High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15

4:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Gypsum, CO

Gypsum, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Estes Park High School at Denver Christian School